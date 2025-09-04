Expand / Collapse search

South Shore shooting leaves man critically wounded

By Will Hager
Published  September 4, 2025 11:23am CDT
South Shore
    • A 54-year-old man was critically wounded after being shot multiple times during an altercation with someone he knew Thursday morning in South Shore. 
    • Police said a person of interest is being questioned by detectives.

CHICAGO - A man was shot and critically wounded Thursday morning in the South Shore neighborhood.

What we know:

Around 6 a.m., a 54-year-old got into an altercation with someone he knew in the 7700 block of South Saginaw Avenue, according to Chicago police.

The other man started shooting, striking the 54-year-old several times throughout the body. Officers rendered aid to the victim, and he was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

Area Two detectives are questioning a person of interest in the shooting.

The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.

