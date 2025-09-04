South Shore shooting leaves man critically wounded
CHICAGO - A man was shot and critically wounded Thursday morning in the South Shore neighborhood.
What we know:
Around 6 a.m., a 54-year-old got into an altercation with someone he knew in the 7700 block of South Saginaw Avenue, according to Chicago police.
The other man started shooting, striking the 54-year-old several times throughout the body. Officers rendered aid to the victim, and he was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.
Area Two detectives are questioning a person of interest in the shooting.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.