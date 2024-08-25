South Side businesses targeted in August burglary spree

Chicago police are alerting businesses on the city's South Side about a series of burglaries that occurred throughout August.

The incidents occurred from Aug. 2 through Aug. 25.

Shared below are the dates and locations of each reported burglary:

10600 Block of South Torrence Avenue on August 02 at 3:55 AM

1900 Block of East 95th St on August 6 at 4:30 AM

12200 Block of South Halsted St on August 6 at 5:30 AM

100 Block of East 75th Street on August 6 at 6:04 AM

1800 Block of East 87th St on August 9 at 2:44 AM

11600 Block of South Halsted St on August 9 at 5:50 AM

12200 Block of South Michigan Ave on August 9 at 6:35 AM

800 Block of East 87th St on August 10 at 5:00 AM

400 Block of East 83rd St on August 14 at 5:20 AM

200 Block of West 119th St on August 16 at 6:14 AM

1800 Block of West 87th St on August 17 at 5:57 AM

1800 Block of East 87th St on August 21 at 4:47 AM

800 Block of West 119th St on August 21 at 5:37 AM

8400 Block of South Vincennes Ave on August 22 at 4:00 AM

1100 Block of West 95th St on August 22 at 4:45 AM

300 Block of East 103rd St on August 24 at 2:40 AM

1100 Block of West 111th St on August 24 at 4:13 AM

11000 Block of South Wentworth Ave on August 24 at 5:53 AM

300 Block of West 119th St on August 24 at 5:55 AM

400 Block of East 75th St on August 25 at 5:52 AM

Police report that the 20 burglaries have been linked to the same group of suspects, believed to number between four and eight individuals.

The offenders used a stolen vehicle to remove front doors by chaining them and then breaking into the businesses, CPD said. They reportedly stole cash registers, ATM machines, tobacco products, and other items.

The suspects were seen wearing dark clothing, including hoodies and masks, during the incidents.

Businesses are urged to keep their properties well-lit, secure all doors and windows, promptly repair any damage, and report any suspicious activity to police.

Anyone with information about the burglaries is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area 2 at 312-747-8273.