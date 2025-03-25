2 teens carjacked man at gunpoint on Chicago’s South Side, police say

Two teenage boys were arrested and charged in connection with the carjacking of a 61-year-old man on Chicago’s South Side last Sunday.

The alleged incident happened in the 7900 block of S. South Shore Drive in the South Chicago neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

What we know:

Police identified them as the individuals who allegedly took a car by gunpoint from the victim.

The teens were arrested on Monday, police said.

One 15-year-old boy was charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm and unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle.

A 14-year-old boy was also charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.

What we don't know:

Police did not identify the suspects as they were juveniles.