South Side Chicago group gets $70k donation from Dick's Sporting Goods

A South Side group is empowering area youth to be champions, and they are getting an extra hand in doing so.

On Monday, Dick's Sporting Goods Foundations surprised members of "Beat the Streets Chicago" with a $70,000 donation.

The group is the largest wrestling organization in Illinois, working with more than 2,500 young people every year.

Beat the Streets Chicago is located on 59th and Archer Avenue.

The agency says the donation will help them hire more coaches and continue its year-round programing for all ages, at low costs.