South Side Chicago high school hosts Special Olympics Illinois flag football team

On Tuesday, Leo High School welcomed athletes of the Special Olympics Illinois flag football team.

The South Side school hosted a contest on their new practice turf.

Special Olympics Illinois’ mission includes growing its "inclusive" efforts throughout Chicagoland in coordination with Special Olympics North America Unified Champion City Schools.

"A Special Olympics Unified Champion School has an exclusive school climate and exudes a sense of collaboration, engagement and respect for all members of the student body and staff," said Kim Riddering, COO of Special Olympics Illinois.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Special Olympics athletes had a great time Tuesday, and some great weather.

Last week, Special Olympics Illinois recognized another local school for providing inclusive sports programs for students with disabilities.