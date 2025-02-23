Chicago police officer hurt in crash while responding to another collision on South Side
CHICAGO - A Chicago police officer was injured in a crash while responding to a separate multi-vehicle crash on the city's South Side.
The multi-vehicle crash resulted in one person being taken into custody and another person hospitalized, authorities said.
What we know:
The first crash occurred at 1:05 p.m. Sunday in the 6900 block of S. Hermitage Avenue.
A Dodge Durango, heading north on 69th Street, ran a stop sign and struck a Lexus SUV traveling east on Marquette Road, according to Chicago police.
Both vehicles then hit a mailbox, a tree, and a parked Ford Focus, authorities said.
The driver of the Lexus, a 45-year-old woman, was transported to Little Company of Mary Hospital and is in good condition. The driver of the Dodge, a 22-year-old man, was taken into custody.
Squad Car Crash :
A marked Chicago police vehicle responding to assist other officers in the Hermitage Avenue crash was heading west on Marquette Road when the driver lost control and struck a tree, according to CPD.
The driver was also transported to Little Company of Mary Hospital and is in good condition.
No other injuries were reported.
What we don't know:
It’s unclear what led to the crash involving the Chicago police vehicle.
Police have also not released additional details regarding pending citations for the Dodge Durango driver.
What's next:
The investigation is ongoing. We'll bring more updates to this story as they become available.