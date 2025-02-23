Chicago police officer hurt in crash while responding to another collision on South Side

The Brief A multi-vehicle crash occurred at 1:05 p.m. Sunday in the 6900 block of S. Hermitage Avenue, involving a Dodge Durango and a Lexus SUV. The driver of the Lexus, a 45-year-old woman, was hospitalized in good condition; the 22-year-old driver of the Dodge was taken into custody. A responding Chicago police officer lost control of their squad car on Marquette Road, striking a tree; the officer was hospitalized, and no other injuries were reported.



A Chicago police officer was injured in a crash while responding to a separate multi-vehicle crash on the city's South Side.

The multi-vehicle crash resulted in one person being taken into custody and another person hospitalized, authorities said.

What we know:

The first crash occurred at 1:05 p.m. Sunday in the 6900 block of S. Hermitage Avenue.

A Dodge Durango, heading north on 69th Street, ran a stop sign and struck a Lexus SUV traveling east on Marquette Road, according to Chicago police.

Both vehicles then hit a mailbox, a tree, and a parked Ford Focus, authorities said.

The driver of the Lexus, a 45-year-old woman, was transported to Little Company of Mary Hospital and is in good condition. The driver of the Dodge, a 22-year-old man, was taken into custody.

Squad Car Crash :

A marked Chicago police vehicle responding to assist other officers in the Hermitage Avenue crash was heading west on Marquette Road when the driver lost control and struck a tree, according to CPD.

The driver was also transported to Little Company of Mary Hospital and is in good condition.

No other injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear what led to the crash involving the Chicago police vehicle.

Police have also not released additional details regarding pending citations for the Dodge Durango driver.

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing. We'll bring more updates to this story as they become available.