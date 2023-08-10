South Side crime: 2 teens shot while driving

Chicago police are investigating a shooting in McKinley Park that left two teenagers wounded Thursday morning.

Two male teenagers, ages 17 and 19, were traveling southbound on Western Avenue at Pershing Road around 1 a.m. when shots were fired into their vehicle.

Police say someone in a white sedan fired multiple shots into the vehicle.

The 17-year-old victim was shot in the left leg and transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

The 19-year-old suffered a graze wound to the right shoulder and was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

No arrests have been reported. The shooting remains under investigation.