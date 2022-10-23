South Side crime: Man killed by gunfire inside Gresham home

A man was shot and killed inside a home in the Gresham neighborhood of Chicago Saturday night.

Police say around 9:30 p.m. a 31-year-old man was shot multiple times while fighting with another man, 31, in the 8300 South Marshfield Avenue.

The victim was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the back and head.

Police arrived on scene and were able to locate and arrest the offender. Area Two detectives are investigating.