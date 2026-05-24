Hit-and-run crash on Chicago’s South Side leaves woman, 64, dead, CPD says

The Brief A 64-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Chicago's South Side overnight, police said. The woman was a passenger in an SUV that was struck by a dark-colored sedan. The driver of the sedan then fled on foot, police said.



A 64-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Chicago’s South Side early Sunday morning.

What we know:

Officers responded to the 6900 block of S. Stony Island Avenue in the Grand Crossing neighborhood, according to the Chicago Police Department.

The woman was a passenger in a dark-colored SUV traveling northbound when a dark-colored sedan traveling eastbound hit the SUV, police said.

The driver of the sedan fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction.

The woman died at the scene. Officials have not identified her.

No other injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

Police did not provide a description of the suspect.

CPD’s Major Accident Investigation Unit is investigating the crash.