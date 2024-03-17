South Side Irish St. Patrick’s Day parade draws large crowds for 46th year

One day after the Chicago River turned green, so did a two-mile stretch of Western Avenue on the South Side as part of the city's St. Patrick's Day weekend celebrations.

The 46th South Side Irish St. Patrick's Day Parade stepped off at noon at the corner of 103rd and Western in the Beverly neighborhood.

Over the years, it's become nearly as big as the city's official St. Patrick's parade, which was held downtown on Saturday.

Parade organizers say the difference is the community.

"We're the largest community-based parade outside of Ireland and it's more of a family community come together reunion. It's a big celebration of Irish-American heritage and it's like a reunion of families - which is wonderful," said Chair of the South Side Irish Parade Marianne Rowan Leslie.

And of course, there are bagpipers – seven of Chicago's pre-eminent bagpipe bands.

Also, marching bands, including Morgan High School, which has marched in nearly every parade since the beginning.

The parade featured dozens of floats from schools, Irish clubs and businesses. This year's Grand Marshall was the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Chicagoland, which also brought along the Ronald McDonald caremobile – a 34-foot mobile medical clinic that visits schools and community centers.

The parade started in 1979 when 17 children pushed a baby buggy decorated with shamrocks.

But in 2009, the parade grew so large and raucous, organizers shut it down for a couple of years, restarting it in 2012 with an emphasis on families.

"Kind of had a reboot and now everything is very family-focused, very family friendly and we're just really glad to be here," said Leslie.