South Side Chicago priest accused of sexually assaulting minor decades ago

A pastor on Chicago's South Side is being investigated after a report surfaced alleging he sexually assaulted a minor 36 years ago.

Father Lawrence Sullivan of the Christ the King Parish in Beverly allegedly committed the assault when he was 18-years-old. The report is being investigated by the Archidiocese of Chicago’s Office for Child Abuse Investigations and Review.

While the investigation takes place, Father Sullivan has been asked to step aside from ministry. Father Sullivan has agreed to cooperate fully with the investigation and request to step aside. He will also live away from the parish in the meantime.

Father James Mezydlo, who is the pastor of St. Walter Parish, will serve as the temporary administrator of Christ the King parish and will attend to the needs of the parish and school community.

"It is crucial that you know nothing is more important than the welfare of the children entrusted to our care. The Archdiocese of Chicago takes all allegations of sexual misconduct seriously and encourages anyone who feels they have been sexually abused by a member of the clergy, religious or lay employee to come forward," Archbishop of Chicago Cardinal Blasé Cupich said in a statement.