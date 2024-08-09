Video shows men wanted for robbing people at gunpoint on Chicago's South Side

Chicago police are searching for a group of thieves who were caught on video robbing people at gunpoint last month on the city's South Side.

In each robbery, one to three people approached the victim, pulled out a gun and demanded their belongings. The suspects then either fled on foot or drove away in a car, according to police.

The incidents took place at the following dates and locations:

5800 block of South Michigan Avenue on July 3 at 5:35 a.m.

5600 block of South Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive on July 5 at 3:10 p.m.

300 block of East 58th Street on July 8 at 1 p.m.

Chicago police said the thieves were wearing hooded sweatshirts and ski masks at the time of the robberies.

If you have any information related to these crimes, you are asked to contact Area One detectives at 312-747-8384.