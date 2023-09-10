South Side shooting leaves man critically wounded

A man was shot in the chest in Gresham Saturday night.

Chicago police responded to the 8500 block of South Parnell Avenue at approximately 11:14 p.m. and found a man wounded by gunfire.

The victim, 32, was standing with others when an unknown male started firing shots at the victim.

He was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was listed in critical condition.

No arrests have been reported. Area Two detectives are investigating.