South Side shooting leaves man dead, woman wounded: police

A man was killed and a woman was hurt in a shooting in Washington Park Sunday morning.

Police responded to reports of shots fired in the 200 block of East Garfield Boulevard around 2 a.m. and found two victims who were struck by gunfire.

A 32-year-old man was shot multiple times and was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

A 42-year-old woman was shot in the leg and was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center where she is listed in fair condition.

There is no one in custody. Area One Detectives are investigating.