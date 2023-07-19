South Side shooting leaves man wounded

A man was shot on a sidewalk in Grand Crossing Wednesday morning, Chicago police say.

The victim, a 40-year-old man, was in the 7900 block of South ingleside Avenue when a red Kia pulled up and someone inside the vehicle started firing at him.

Police say the victim was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition with a gunshot wound to the leg.

No arrests have been reported. Area Two detectives are investigating.