South Side shooting leaves man wounded
CHICAGO - A man was shot on a sidewalk in Grand Crossing Wednesday morning, Chicago police say.
The victim, a 40-year-old man, was in the 7900 block of South ingleside Avenue when a red Kia pulled up and someone inside the vehicle started firing at him.
Police say the victim was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition with a gunshot wound to the leg.
No arrests have been reported. Area Two detectives are investigating.