South Side shooting: Man killed, 2 suspects on the run

An argument-turned shooting in the Gresham neighborhood killed a 24-year-old man Thursday.

The shooting happened at 5:28 p.m. in the 7900 block of S. Paulina.

Chicago police say the man was involved in a fight with two other people inside a home when the situation escalated.

The fight turned physical and the 24-year-old got shot in the stomach, CPD says.

The two suspects ran from the home in an unknown direction. The injured man was taken to The University of Chicago Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

His identity has not yet been released.

No arrests have been made and the investigation continues.