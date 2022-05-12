South Side State Rep. Kam Buckner announces run for Chicago mayor

The Chicago mayoral race is heating up, with another contender tossing their hat into the ring.

Illinois State Representative Kam Buckner announced Thursday he will be running for Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s position.

Buckner is currently a state representative who serves in the 26th District. He is a native South Sider.

Kam Buckner | Twitter

His mayoral platform is to restore trust, improve schools and reduce crime.

Buckner's resume includes serving as Executive Director of World Sport Chicago, the nonprofit that stems from Chicago’s failed bid for the 2016 Olympics.

He also worked for the Cubs, US Senator Dick Durbin and served on the Chicago State University Board.

Buckner joins Alderman Raymond Lopez and businessman Willie Wilson in announcing their bids for the mayor’s office in 2023.