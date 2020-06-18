Southbound I-55 reopens after shots fired near Chinatown

Southbound Interstate 55 reopened at 6:30 a.m. Thursday after a four-hour investigation into shots fired near Chinatown.

A man and woman were shot at about 12:10 a.m. while they drove on I-55 near the interchange with I-94, according to Illinois State Police.

Their vehicle sustained gunfire, but no one inside was hit, state police said.

Southbound I-55 and several ramps were closed from 2:30 a.m. until 6:30 a.m. for an investigation, state police said.