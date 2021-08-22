Southern Illinois University student shot dead at party

A Southern Illinois University student was shot dead at a party on Sunday.

Carbondale Police said that officers were called to a home at about 3 a.m. Police found one student dying of gunshot wounds. Three other people came into the emergency room on their own later with gunshot wounds but are expected to survive.

Police said no one is in custody.

"We are heartbroken to lose a member of the Saluki family and extend our deepest condolences to her family and friends," said Austin Lane, Southern Illinois University Carbondale Chancellor.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP