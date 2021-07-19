Southport Lanes auction: Everything inside iconic Chicago bar up for sale

Now you can own a piece of Southport Lanes in Lakeview.

Everything inside the iconic Chicago bar, bowling alley and billiards hall is going up for auction in less than 24 hours.

The owners of Southport Lanes announced earlier this month that the business would not be reopening after all, because of the COVID-19 pandemic. They closed last September after 98 years as a bowling alley and 120 years as a neighborhood tavern.

Now, everything inside this historic building is on the auction block, including the four bowling lanes that were installed in 1922, which were famous for being the last in the city to use people to set the pins – and not automated machines.

There is also scores of bowling shoes, bowling balls, a handful of bowling pins, framed artwork, booths, tables and the massive original bar up for grabs.

While the auction is being conducted online, the public could visit the bar on Monday to look at what was being sold.

Steve Soble has owned Southport Lanes for the last 30 years and says the pandemic was the final nail in the coffin for this historic business.

"I really hoped I was gonna be able to sell it to someone who would keep Southport Lanes going. And that's really the problem. Southport Lanes is really a remnant from the past. You just aren't going to be able to find pin boys to set the pins, so that era was probably over anyway," he said.