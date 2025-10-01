Fight breaks out on Southwest flight to Chicago, police investigating

The Brief An apparent fight during a Southwest Airlines flight from Fort Lauderdale to Chicago led to two people being removed from the plane. It was unclear if anyone was arrested or charged in connection with the incident. The flight landed at Midway Airport on Tuesday night.



An incident onboard a Southwest Airlines flight to Chicago is under investigation after a reported fight on Tuesday.

What we know:

A video sent to Fox 32 by a viewer appears to depict a struggle. The viewer said they were flying to Chicago from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, when a fight broke out.

Southwest Airlines said two people were removed from the flight.

There was no word on any arrests or charges stemming from the incident. Chicago police say they are working on getting more information on what happened.

In the video sent in by the viewer, screams can be heard and someone says, "Oh my God. They’re punching each other." Multiple passengers were shown looking toward the rear of the cabin where some movement was seen.

The flight arrived at Chicago’s Midway International Airport at 7:43 p.m. on Tuesday night, according to flightaware.com.