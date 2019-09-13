SouthWest Service Metra train hits semi, derails in rail yard

No injuries were reported after a Metra train crashed into a semitrailer Friday afternoon in a Southwest Side rail yard.

The crash involved Metra SouthWest Service inbound train no. 830, which was traveling from Orland Park to Union Station, Metra spokesman Michael Gillis said.

The train struck a semi about 3:20 p.m. inside a Norfolk Southern yard just north of the Wrightwood station, between 75th and 79th streets, Gillis said.

The train experienced a minor derailment, and the passengers of the train were expected to evacuate, Gillis said.

About 5:20 p.m. Metra announced to cancelation of the following inbound and outbound trains:

Inbound 836 departing 153rd Street at 5:44 p.m.;

Inbound 838 departing 179th Street at 6:55 p.m.;

Inbound 840 departing 179th Street at 8:25 p.m.;

Inbound 842 departing 179th Street at 9:47 p.m.;

Outbound 831 departing Union Station at 6:15 p.m.;

Outbound 833 departing Union Station at 6:58 p.m.; and

Outbound 839 departing Union Station at 9:50 p.m.

Metra advised riders to utilize the Rock Island Line as an alternative.