Southwest Side charter school shuts down for 2 weeks due to COVID cases

A Southwest Side charter school is shutting down for two weeks due to a handful of positive COVID-19 cases.

Acero Schools closed its Zizumbo campus in the Archer Heights neighborhood.

The news comes after three confirmed COVID cases developed in three different classrooms.

The following message was sent to parents and families on Monday:

"Because there is no clear indication of the origin of the confirmed cases and because the number of cases affects three individuals or more within three or more classrooms over a fourteen day period, we are following the recommendation by the Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) to temporarily close school for two weeks in order to prevent further spread within the community."

Students will now move to remote learning until Sept. 28.