Ammonia leak on SW Side under control, shelter-in-place lifted: CFD

The Chicago Fire Department responded to a level two hazmat situation in West Elsdon Thursday morning.

Residents in the Southwest Side neighborhood were asked to stay indoors as fire officials treated an ammonia leak in the 3600 block of West 59th Street around 6 a.m.

The leak was reported to be under control as of 7:30 a.m. The shelter-in-place order was lifted minutes later.

Fire officials went door-to-door performing well-being checks on area residents. No injures have been reported so far.

The leak originated from an ice company, according to CFD.

Firefighters flooded streets and sewers by opening several hydrants to help dispel the ammonia.

The building where the leak began was still evacuated as first responders worked to clear the inside of any remaining ammonia.