Expand / Collapse search

Ammonia leak on SW Side under control, shelter-in-place lifted: CFD

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Updated 7:42AM
News
FOX 32 Chicago

Ammonia leak stopped, shelter-in-place lifted in Southwest Side neighborhoods

Chicago firefighters responded to an ammonia leak at an ice factory near West Elsdon and Gage Park Thursday morning. The leak had been stopped and residents in the area can now leave their homes, according to officials. The factory is still evacuated as first responders continue to air the space out.

CHICAGO - The Chicago Fire Department responded to a level two hazmat situation in West Elsdon Thursday morning. 

Residents in the Southwest Side neighborhood were asked to stay indoors as fire officials treated an ammonia leak in the 3600 block of West 59th Street around 6 a.m. 

The leak was reported to be under control as of 7:30 a.m. The shelter-in-place order was lifted minutes later. 

Fire officials went door-to-door performing well-being checks on area residents. No injures have been reported so far. 

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Ammonia leak prompts hazmat response on SW side

Southwest Side residents were told to stay indoors Thursday morning as Chicago fire officials responded to an ammonia leak at an ice company near 59th street and Pulaski.

The leak originated from an ice company, according to CFD. 

Firefighters flooded streets and sewers by opening several hydrants to help dispel the ammonia. 

The building where the leak began was still evacuated as first responders worked to clear the inside of any remaining ammonia. 