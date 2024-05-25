Southwest Side shooting: Man critically wounded, suspect at large

A shooting on the city's Southwest Side has left a man with critical injuries and a suspect on the run.

Chicago police were called at 3:39 p.m. Saturday to the 2700 block of W. 68th Street for a gunshot detection alert.

A 25-year-old man was in a parking lot in the area when he was confronted by a suspect.

Police said the situation escalated when the suspect pulled a gun and shot the 25-year-old, striking him in the groin and left leg.

The victim was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital and is in serious condition.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.