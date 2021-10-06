New schoolyard unveiled at Horace Mann Elementary

A new schoolyard was unveiled at Horace Mann Elementary School thanks to the organization "Space to Grow".

"Space to Grow" transforms Chicago schoolyards into functional spaces to play, learn, garden and be outside.

Horace Mann is one of 34 CPS schools benefitting from this new partnership.

CPS CEO Pedro Martinez said the project is about expanding the classroom.

"When you look at learning spaces for the future, every space in the facility every outdoor space is a learning space," said Martinez.

The new schoolyard is also equipped with a fully functional flood mitigation system beneath the turf.