Spanish teacher represents Illinois at White House as 'Teacher of the Year'

The White House is saluting the nation's top teachers.

President Joe Biden, the first lady, and Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona were welcoming teachers from each state and territory on Monday for a special ceremony.

The 55 educators were nominated as the 2023 Teachers of the Year.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Representing Illinois was Kimberly Radostits — a Spanish teacher for eighth through 12th graders at Oregon Community Unit District 220, just south of Rockford.

Representing Indiana was Tara Cocanower — a history teacher at Bluffton High School in Bluffton, Indiana.

Lori Danz, who has been teaching for 32 years, represented Wisconsin and currently serves students at Superior High School in Superior.