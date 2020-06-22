Sparks fly as minivan drags motorcycle along 91 Freeway in Corona

A minivan driver is facing hit-and-run charges after he hit a motorcyclist on the 91 Freeway Friday evening then dragged the rider-less bike down the freeway in Corona.

The California Highway Patrol told the Press-Enterprise that the driver rear-ended the motorcyclist on the eastbound 91 Freeway in Corona throwing the cyclist onto the freeway shoulder.

Then, the minivan driver took off with the motorcycle stuck to his front end.

It sent a steady stream of sparks as the minivan dragged the bike nearly three miles until it exited freeway just past Interstate 15.

The motorcycle finally fell off but the driver crashed and ran away.

George Cesar Valentin, 25, was later arrested when he went to Corona police to report that his minivan was stolen.

The 37-year-old motorcycle driver from Jurupa Valley was taken to a hospital with what appeared to be only minor to moderate injuries, the newspaper reported.