Mysterious 'special concert' to be unveiled at Soldier Field

Live Nation and Chicago parks officials on Thursday are announcing a "special concert" that will take place at Soldier Field.

The announcement will take place at 10 a.m. with the head of the Chicago Park District and a vice president from Live Nation.

The Chicago Bears Drumline will also be performing during the reveal.

Several high-profile artists performed at Soldier Field in 2023, such as Taylor Swift, Beyoncé and Ed Sheeran.

The Rolling Stones, Metallica and P!nk are already slated to perform at Soldier Field this summer.

The announcement will be streamed live in the video player at the top of this page.