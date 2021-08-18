Special ed teacher fatally shot on Dan Ryan Expressway

An Evergreen Park special education teacher was shot and killed Tuesday night on the Dan Ryan Expressway, according to Illinois State Police.

Denise M. Huguelet, 67, was shot at 10:07 p.m. near 63rd Street in the southbound lanes of Interstate 94, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office and state police.

Huguelet, of Orland Park, was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Illinois State Police responded to the shots fired and a police helicopter found a car speeding southbound on I-94 near 69th Street.

Troopers pursued the car and two suspects were taken into custody. Police also recovered a handgun.

The southbound lanes of I-94 were closed from around 11 p.m. until 2:32 a.m.

Huguelet worked for 24 years as a special education teacher at Central Middle School, according to a Facebook post from Evergreen Park Elementary School District 124.

Denise Huguelet, a teacher in Evergreen Park, was fatally shot Tuesday on the South Side of Chicago. | Evergreen Park Elementary School District 124/Facebook

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

"Her passion for students and her dedication to the community showed in all aspects of her work," the school district said in the statement.

"Mrs. Huguelet’s nature with kids was kind, yet firm, to ensure that students were taught the independent skills they needed to be successful in their futures. She cared deeply about the academic needs of students, and the social and emotional well-being of every students’ needs," the post reads.

Shootings on Chicago expressways more than doubled last year. In 2020, there were 128 shootings, compared with 52 the year before.

In February, Illinois State Police were given $12.5 million to install high-definition surveillance cameras to deter and solve expressway shootings.

Advertisement

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.