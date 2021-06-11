Expand / Collapse search

Special Needs Nights return to Naperville's Centennial Beach

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Naperville
NAPERVILLE, Ill. - Special Needs Nights are coming back to Naperville's Centennial Beach. 

They will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on June 20,  June 27, July 18 and July 25. 

It will be open exclusively for families with special needs. 

The goals of Special Needs Nights are to offer a beach-side experience with less noise, splashing and intense heat.

Pre-registration is not required. 

According to officials, families can use their beach membership or purchase passes at the door for $4 per person.
 