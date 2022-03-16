'Special Olympics Chicago' sued, lawsuit claims they don't have permission to use that name

The national group "Special Olympics" sued "Special Olympics Chicago" Wednesday saying the local group does not have permission to use that name.

"Special Olympics Chicago" is also known as "Special Children's Charities of Chicago."

Earlier this month, thousands of people participated in their Polar Plunge. But the Sun-Times reports that the national Special Olympics group has repeatedly asked Chicago’s group to stop using the name.

The national group says that the only locals who are allowed to call themselves "Special Olympics" are those with "Special Olympics Illinois."