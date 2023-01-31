Special Olympics Illinois, Amazon Fresh launch program to promote inclusive workplaces

Special Olympics Illinois and Amazon Fresh have partnered up to launch a brand-new program to promote inclusive workplaces.

It's not only an opportunity for the Special Olympics athletes at the center of the program but for the entire community.

The program has been in the works since the fall when Special Olympics Illinois and Amazon Fresh teamed up and hosted a "Job Shadow Day" at the Oak Lawn grocery store.

Nick Lorenz, a Special Olympics Illinois athlete since grade school, was hired on the spot.

Lorenz, who has Autism, started his job in December and one of his exciting tasks is charging and swapping batteries for Amazon's dash carts. He also helps by stocking shelves and assisting customers.

The program also matched Natalie Gasser with a job. She has been part of Special Olympics for more than three decades. Her very first day at Amazon was Tuesday!

"She's built a confidence she didn't have and she feels important, part of society in having a job," said Nancy Gasser, Natalie's mom.

"People with disabilities, on average over the last decade, are twice as likely to be unemployed than someone without a disability. This isn't right, this isn't equitable and I think as a community we have to do something and that's why Special Olympics Illinois and Amazon came together to start job hiring, training and support for people with disabilities. We know that Special Olympics athletes are going to rise to the occasion because they are brave, resilient and they are an inspiration," said Mo Khan, Senior Director of Special Olympics Illinois.

In late February, Special Olympics Illinois and Amazon Fresh will be hosting another "Job Shadow Day" in Naperville. Special Olympics Illinois hopes to see the program expand nationwide.