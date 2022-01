Les Grobstein from 670 The Score reportedly died Sunday.

Grobstein was just 69-years-old.

He manned the overnight hours on The Score for years, and had long conversations with listeners who called in.

‘The Grobber’ as he was known had been in Chicago radio for more than 50 years.

He was also considered a human encyclopedia of any stat or story from Chicago sports history.

No word on a cause of death.