Springfield man charged with murder in deadly November shooting: police

A 27-year-old Springfield man is charged with murder after a deadly shooting late last year.

Jordan Allison is charged with one felony count of murder in the first degree, according to Chicago police.

He was arrested Jan. 16 in the 10000 block of W. Balmoral after being identified as the suspect in a fatal shooting of a 29-year-old man on Nov. 5, 2023.

The shooting occurred in the 5600 block of S. Wabash.

Allison was located in West Memphis, Ark. before he was extradited to Chicago and charged.

His detention hearing is scheduled for Jan. 19.