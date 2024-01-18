Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
from THU 11:25 AM CST until MON 11:45 AM CST, Kankakee County
8
Flood Warning
until MON 1:45 PM CST, Will County, Grundy County
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 10:00 PM CST until FRI 12:00 PM CST, Porter County
Winter Storm Watch
from FRI 12:00 PM CST until SAT 12:00 AM CST, Porter County
River Flood Advisory
is in effect, LaSalle County, LaSalle County
Flash Flood Watch
until MON 12:00 PM CST, Grundy County, Southern Will County
River Flood Watch
is in effect, Central Cook County
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 6:00 PM CST until FRI 12:00 PM CST, Central Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Newton County, Jasper County

Springfield man charged with murder in deadly November shooting: police

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - A 27-year-old Springfield man is charged with murder after a deadly shooting late last year.

Jordan Allison is charged with one felony count of murder in the first degree, according to Chicago police. 

He was arrested Jan. 16 in the 10000 block of W. Balmoral after being identified as the suspect in a fatal shooting of a 29-year-old man on Nov. 5, 2023. 

The shooting occurred in the 5600 block of S. Wabash.

Allison was located in West Memphis, Ark. before he was extradited to Chicago and charged. 

His detention hearing is scheduled for Jan. 19. 