Squash World Championships bring top players and global spotlight to Chicago

The Brief The Squash World Championships are underway in Chicago, featuring the world’s top 128 players. It’s the first time Lakeshore Sport & Fitness is hosting the event, with matches running through Saturday. The week also marks the debut of the first public outdoor squash court in the U.S., ahead of the sport’s Olympic debut in 2028.



Chicago is hosting the world’s best squash players this week, as the Professional Squash Association’s World Championships unfold at Lakeshore Sport & Fitness.

What we know:

The tournament features the top 64 men and top 64 women players from across the globe, all competing for more than $1 million in prize money.

Though it’s the fourth time the PSA has brought the World Championships to Chicago, this is the first time matches are being held at Lakeshore Sport & Fitness.

The early rounds kicked off over the weekend at the University Club of Chicago and shifted to Lakeshore as of Tuesday. Play continues through Saturday, with a limited number of tickets still available for fans hoping to catch the action in person.

Among the top athletes competing is Mostafa Asal, the current No. 1 men’s player in the world, known as "The Raging Bull" for his aggressive and often polarizing style of play.

Lee Beachill, Chief Operating Officer of the PSA, called it "the pinnacle" of squash.

"You’re seeing the best players in the world, it’s the World Championships," Beachill said. "They’re coming from all over the world—squash is truly a global sport… and everything’s on the line this week."

What's next:

In a sign of squash’s growing presence in the U.S., the PSA, U.S. Squash, and the Chicago Park District will officially open the country’s first outdoor public squash court this Friday in Union Park.

The court, which features rotating public art exhibits, is part of a broader push to make the sport more accessible.

Excitement is also building for squash’s inclusion in the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles—marking the first time the sport will appear in the Games.