Former suburban driving instructor convicted of sexual assault, still on the run after skipping trial

The Brief Paul Bocska, 58, a former St. Charles driving instructor, was found guilty of sexually assaulting a student during lessons in 2021 but failed to show up for his trial and remains at large. He was convicted on 16 felony counts, including criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse. Authorities are urging the public to report any information on his whereabouts; his next court date is set for June 4.



A former St. Charles driving instructor who skipped his own trial has been found guilty of repeatedly sexually assaulting a student during driving lessons in 2021—and he remains on the run.

What we know:

Paul Bocska, 58, was found guilty Thursday of the following charges.

Four counts of criminal sexual assault, a Class 1 felony

Four counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, a Class 1 felony

Eight counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, a Class 2 felony

Prosecutors said Bocska sexually abused the victim on multiple occasions in April and May 2021. He had been hired as the victim's driving instructor through his company, Drive Now, based in St. Charles.

Bocska failed to appear for his jury trial on April 17, and a warrant was issued for his arrest. The trial proceeded without him. As of Friday, the arrest warrant remains active.

He was previously released from custody on May 25, 2023, after posting a $50,000 cash bond.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact the St. Charles Police Department or the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office.

What they're saying:

"The courage of this victim stands in stark contrast to the cowardice of Mr. Bocska. My thanks to the victim and family, as well as Detectives Murawski and Schuessler of the St. Charles Police Department, ASA Amanda Busljeta, and victim advocate Sheila Gray. I’m encouraging anyone with information about Bocska to come forward so that we he can ensure Bocska is taken into custody and held accountable for these horrendous crimes," said Assistant State's Attorney Matthew Rodgers.

What's next:

Bocska’s next court date is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. June 4 at the Kane County Judicial Center.