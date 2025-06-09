St. Charles man arrested at O’Hare after TSA finds gun in backpack: court docs

The Brief Besnek Ismajlaj, 53, was arrested at O’Hare Airport on April 15 after TSA spotted a gun in his backpack. Police tracked him to a fully boarded flight, where he admitted the firearm was in his bag; a Glock 9mm was recovered. Ismajlaj, who has a valid CCL and FOID card, was released the same day and was due back in court on Monday.



A St. Charles man was arrested at O’Hare International Airport in April after TSA agents spotted a firearm inside his backpack, according to court documents.

What we know:

Besnek Ismajlaj, 53, was reportedly taken into custody on April 15 and charged with carrying a concealed firearm in an airport, a Class B misdemeanor.

TSA officers discovered the firearm during an X-ray screening but were unable to immediately retrieve the bag, which had already been removed from the conveyor belt.

Airport surveillance cameras helped authorities track Ismajlaj to a gate, where he had already boarded his flight, officials said.

Police boarded the plane and found Ismajlaj seated in the second row.

When asked if he knew why officers were there, Ismajlaj allegedly responded, "Yeah, it’s in my bag," according to court records.

Officers searched the backpack and recovered a Glock 9mm semi-automatic pistol from the front pocket. Ismajlaj was taken into custody and the weapon was recovered.

Police said he had a valid concealed carry license and FOID card.

What's next:

He was released from custody on April 15 and was scheduled to appear in court on Monday.