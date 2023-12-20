St. Charles man faces child pornography charges, 20 felony counts

A St. Charles man has been hit with child pornography charges following an investigation by the Kane County Child Exploitation Unit.

Prior to Dec. 2, prosecutors say 44-year-old Christopher L. Hinman allegedly disseminated and possessed multiple child pornography videos and images. He's been charged with 20 felony counts.

A judge granted the state's request to keep Hinman detained pending his trial. He remains in custody at the Kane County Jail.

Hinman is due back in court on Dec. 28. No further information was provided by the authorities.