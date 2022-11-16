St. Charles man found guilty of home invasion, sexual assault

article

A St. Charles man was found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman after breaking into her home in 2019.

Jason Carter, 45, was convicted of two counts of home invasion and one count of criminal sexual assault by a Kane County jury.

Around 2 a.m. on June 16, 2019, Carter heard the victim and her boyfriend return home to residence next door. The boyfriend left a short time later and Carter entered the residence and sexually assaulted the woman who was asleep on the sofa.

Carter admitted to sexually assaulting her when he was interviewed by police.

"I’m grateful the jurors saw through Mr. Carter’s ridiculous explanation of the events that occurred that night. My thanks to the victim for her bravery and her belief in our efforts to deliver justice," Kane County Assistant State’s Attorney Amanda Busljeta said in a statement.

Carter, who had been free on a $10,000 bond, was taken into custody at the Kane County jail.

Carter faces a minimum sentence of six years in state prison in addition to be required to register for life as a sex offender.

His next court appearance is set for Jan. 13 at the Kane County Judicial Center.