Fire causes damage at Pheasant Run Resort in St. Charles

A fire broke out Saturday night at Pheasant Run Resort in St. Charles.

Around 7:22 p.m., the St. Charles Fire Department responded to a structure fire at Pheasant Run Resort located at 4051 East Main St.

When crews arrived at the scene, the second floor of a building was actively burning.

The building was searched, and it was determined no occupants were inside, officials said.

The fire was extinguished within 15 minutes of crews arriving at the location.

No injuries were reported.

The damage caused by the fire and how it started is still under investigation.

This is not the first time a fire has broken out at Pheasant Run Resort.