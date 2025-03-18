No charges for St. Charles officers in fatal shooting of chainsaw-wielding man, video released

NOTE: The video above is from previous coverage of the incident.

The Brief The Kane County State’s Attorney announced no criminal charges will be filed against St. Charles police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Daniel H. Escalera. An Illinois State Police investigation determined the officers acted lawfully to protect themselves and others from Escalera, who was wielding a chainsaw. Newly released video footage shows the incident as it unfolded inside a senior living facility.



ST. CHARLES, Ill. — The Kane County state’s attorney announced Tuesday that no charges would be filed against any of the St. Charles police officers involved in the fatal shooting last year of a man wielding a chainsaw inside a senior living facility.

Officials also released body camera footage of the incident.

What we know:

State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser said her office reviewed a comprehensive investigation by the Illinois State Police, which included video and audio recordings, autopsy results, and physical evidence from the scene.

The investigation concluded that the officers acted lawfully in using deadly force against 41-year-old Daniel H. Escalera at River Glen of St. Charles on Dec. 1, 2024.

The situation began when a 911 caller told authorities they saw Escalera enter the facility with a chainsaw. When police arrived, an officer ordered Escalera to drop the weapon.

Instead, Escalera started the chainsaw and moved toward residents in the cafeteria.

An officer deployed a Taser, briefly knocking him down, but Escalera got back up, grabbed the chainsaw, and charged toward police. Officers then retreated and attempted further de-escalation, but Escalera continued advancing. One officer fired two shots but missed.

Escalera then physically struck an officer with the chainsaw before being shot in the forearm. He fled toward a hallway, stopping near an elderly resident in a wheelchair. Officers said he then turned and mimicked holding a firearm. At that point, an officer fired a fatal shot to his chest.

Escalera was transported to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy revealed he had methamphetamine and olanzapine, an antipsychotic medication, in his system at the time of the incident.

What they're saying:

State’s Attorney Mosser defended the officers’ actions.

"Every case of an officer-involved shooting must be carefully and thoroughly investigated. This scrutiny maintains the public’s confidence in law enforcement and ensures the protection of the civil rights of those involved. After a comprehensive and thorough review of the investigation into this tragic incident, it is clear that the officers here acted in accordance with both department policy and Illinois law. The evidence demonstrates that his actions were appropriate and justified in the circumstances. Acknowledging the tragic loss of life and offering condolences to Mr. Escalera’s family, my office has therefore closed the investigation into this matter," Mosser said.

St. Charles Acting Chief of Police Eric Majewski praised the officers.

"They were confronted with a fast-paced situation in which they attempted all means of de-escalation to protect the elderly residents and themselves that had been placed in immediate harm's way," he said.

What's next:

The case is now officially closed.

The Illinois State Police released body camera footage of the incident, which can be viewed HERE.