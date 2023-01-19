St. Charles townhome fire causes $30K in damage

A fire that broke out at a townhome in suburban St. Charles on Wednesday left nobody injured, but did cause $30,000 in damage.

Around 10:21 p.m., the St. Charles Fire Department responded to a structure fire at a townhome located in the 500 block of Pheasant Trail.

Crews that arrived at the scene reported an active fire on a second-floor deck that had extended up the vinyl siding on the rear of the building.

The majority of the blaze was extinguished within three minutes of crews arriving, the fire department said.

The damage from the fire is estimated to be $30,000.

No injuries were reported. A neighbor alerted the homeowner to the blaze and they evacuated the building before crews arrived.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.