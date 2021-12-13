St. John, Indiana police officer risks own life to save 2 kids, mother who drove into retention pond

A police officer is being recognized for his heroic actions after he risked his own life to rescue the occupants of a vehicle that were fleeing from him.

On Sunday night just before 11:30 p.m., a car fled during a traffic stop in St. John, Indiana.

Moments later, a St. John police officer named Daryl Shaffer caught up to the car, which continued to refuse to stop. That car wound up losing control on an off-ramp on eastbound 80/94, plunging into a retention pond.

Officer Shaffer jumped in and rescued a 3-year-old girl and an eight-month-old girl who were floating in the back seat of the submerged car, along with their mother, who was behind the wheel.

"The St. John Police Department and our entire community's extremely proud of Officer Shaffer and his heroic efforts. He did not hesitate and his actions went above and beyond to save the lives of not only one, but two children," said Officer Steven Flores of the St. John Police Department.

Both children were hospitalized and expected to make full recoveries. Their mother was taken into custody.