St. Margaret of Scotland School closed after student tests positive for coronavirus

St. Margaret of Scotland School in Longwood Manor on the South Side was closed Friday after a student tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Chicago Department of Public Health notified school officials Thursday evening that a student had tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from Pastor Donald Eruaga and Principal Shauntae Davis.

The school, 9833 S. Throop St., will undergo “extensive cleaning” and remain closed until at least March 23, officials said. Spring break was already scheduled for the week of March 16-20.

Because the student also attended the school Mass at St. Margaret of Scotland Church on Thursday, there will be no daily Mass on Friday, according to school officials.

School administrators said it is not necessary for other students, staff or parishioners to be tested for COVID-19 or self-quarantine unless they are exhibiting symptoms.

“We remain in close contact with the CDPH and will keep all parishioners, school families and staff apprised of any new or additional guidance from CDPH or the Archdiocese of Chicago,” officials wrote.