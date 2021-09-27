St. Paul Lutheran Church holds Sunday services one week after building burned down

Members of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Beecher are displaying a faith truly tested by fire.

The historic church burned to the ground last week, as the congregation was gathered outside for an Oktoberfest celebration.

But they came back together for Sunday services determined to carry on.

Sunday services were held in the same spot they have been for more than 150 years – even though the building is gone.

The community is also rallying around St. Paul’s.

The Beecher Fire Protection District will hold a pancake breakfast next Sunday, with all proceeds going to the church restoration fund.

Pastor Michael Stein joined Good Day Chicago to talk about the congregation's response to such a devastating loss.

"Though the building is gone, the church still stands," Stein said. "The church is the people of Christ who love each other and serve Jesus Christ."