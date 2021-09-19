St. Paul Lutheran Church in Beecher a total loss after fire

article

A fire ripped through St. Paul Lutheran Church in suburban Beecher on Sunday, and the building is believed to be a total loss.

Firefighters had actually been called to the building to help an ill patient, when someone noticed the flames.

The congregation was holding their annual Oktoberfest in the parking lot when the fire started.

One firefighter was hospitalized for heat exhaustion, and three others were treated on the scene.

The church was built in 1865 and served as a set for the 2013 Tom Hanks-Jude Law film "Road to Perdition."

