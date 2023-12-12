St. Sabina, BJ’s Market collaborate for 13th annual holiday meal giveaway

A cheerful scene unfolded Tuesday on Chicago's South Side – with a long line wrapping around the corner, filled with smiles, hungry folks, and appreciative hearts.

Inside BJ’s Market and Bakery at 79th and Racine, the 13th annual holiday meal distribution event – organized by St. Sabina in partnership with BJ's – distributed 2,000 meals to those in need. The menu included baked chicken, string beans, and mashed potatoes.

Over a dozen volunteers pitched in to ensure the smooth distribution of meals. Recipients included a diverse group, from the homeless to seniors like Lois Jackson.

"It just takes the weight off a little bit. I was wondering what I was gonna eat this afternoon, so now I have a meal," said Jackson.

Migrants in the area were also served dinner. Father Michael Pfleger, a key organizer, highlighted the importance of everyone chipping in to address the needs of the less fortunate.

"If we all do a little bit, no one will ever be in need," he said.

Acknowledging the broader issues of homelessness and food insecurity, Pfleger expressed his concern, saying, "In my mind, it’s shameful that anyone in America doesn't have a place to sleep or food to eat at night."

The event not only provided meals but also served as a reminder of the ongoing challenges faced by vulnerable populations, emphasizing the role of community-driven solutions.