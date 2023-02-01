St. Sabina launches Black History Shark Tank competition

Black History Month is an annual spotlight of Black achievement, creativity and history.

And to kick of the month, St. Sabina is launching their first-ever Black History Shark Tank competition.

The goal is to expand Black-owned businesses and create wealth in Black Chicago neighborhoods.

They are looking for people to submit business concepts and plans starting now through the end of February.

Then at the beginning of March, a panel of five Black business leaders will choose three finalists.

That group will then pitch their ideas in person.

The winner will get free legal support and mentoring along with a cash prize to start their business.