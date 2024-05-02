Libertyville man charged with stabbing 69-year-old on Chicago bus

article

A suburban man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a stabbing on a bus last January in the South Loop neighborhood.

Stanislav Zhuravel, 32, allegedly stabbed a 69-year-old man several times while on a bus on Jan. 15 in the 1700 block of South State Street, according to Chicago police.

Zhuravel was arrested Tuesday in Libertyville. He was charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery causing bodily harm to a victim over 60, aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, aggravated battery use of a deadly weapon and aggravated battery to a transit passenger.

Zhuravels has a detention hearing scheduled for Thursday.